FREMONT, Calif., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc . ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com , and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.

What: Enphase Energy’s Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 833.634.5018 International: +1.412.902.4214 Replay: United States: 877.344.7529

International: +1.412.317.0088

Canada: 855.669.9658

Replay access code: 6951053

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 63 million microinverters, and approximately 3.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

