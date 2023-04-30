Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Partners with Veeva to Transform Medical Information Operations Globally

25 minutes ago
PLEASANTON, Calif., July 12, 2023

Streamlines end-to-end inquiry management at scale with Veeva Vault MedInquiry

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany is using Veeva Vault MedInquiry as its global medical information management system. The leading biopharma uses Vault MedInquiry to effectively manage global medical information requests and help their teams worldwide streamline cross-functional business processes for better scientific exchange.

"Veeva Vault MedInquiry provides our users with a cloud-based, industry standard system which improves performance as well as user experience, strengthening our communications with customers," said Priya Bhasin, scientific director, global medical information at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

With Vault MedInquiry, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany now has a unified global framework for medical information management. With connections between intake channels, safety, quality, content, and CRM systems, teams can continue to ensure compliance, meeting the regional and local requirements of the countries they serve.

"Our close collaboration with Veeva was key in ensuring a fully integrated environment and enabling fast paced innovation to help our global teams deliver superior services faster," said Stacey Eggert, senior director, global medical information at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

"Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's close partnership with Veeva will modernize global medical information operations with Veeva Vault MedInquiry, fitting into their process landscape to drive worldwide consistency," said Callum Hawes, senior director, medical inquiry strategy at Veeva. "Our teams managed multiple integration streams in parallel, partnering closely to tailor the new system to Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's global requirements, with the opportunity to take advantage of new innovations and adapt for future growth."

Vault MedInquiry provides a complete scalable solution that drives the end-to-end medical inquiry management process from intake to fulfillment.

Additional Information
For more on Veeva Vault MedInquiry, visit: veeva.com/VaultMedInquiry Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As aPublic Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 37 and 38), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

