SHENZHEN, China, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, with a focus on providing cross-border logistics services, today announced that it has retained Strategic Investor Relations, LLC. ("SIR"), a leading boutique advisory firm.

SIR will be working closely with Jayud and its management team to craft and implement a comprehensive investor relations and corporate communications strategy to build greater investor awareness for the Company. The objectives of the new program are to expand Jayud's overall company messaging and corporate positioning, ensure its investment highlights are properly communicated, and increase the Company's visibility and engagement with the broader investment community.

Xiaogang Geng, Chairman of the Board of Directors & Chief Executive Officer of Jayud, commented, "We believe that transparency and effective communication with our shareholders and stakeholders are key drivers of trust and long-term growth. That is why we have partnered with Strategic Investor Relations, an investor relations firm that aligns with our vision and values. By leveraging their expertise, we can enhance our ability to effectively engage with the investment community, articulate our strategic initiatives, and showcase the tremendous potential of our business. Together, we can create a bridge of understanding and collaboration, fostering a solid foundation for sustainable growth and unlocking opportunities on a global scale."

Matthew Abenante, President of Strategic Investor Relations, commented, "We are excited to partner with Mr. Geng and Jayud on their investor relations efforts. Now is an exciting time for Jayud, serving as a leading supply chain conduit in Shenzhen, a central component of the Greater Bay Area in China, home to global enterprises and the central hub for cross-border e-commerce, with a commercial footprint across six continents. Jayud is only scratching the surface of its fullest potential. In the coming weeks and months ahead, we look forward to highlighting this already impressive company, still new to the capital markets, inviting investors to learn about Jayud's compelling story."

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, with a focus on cross-border logistics services. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing high degree of support for ocean, air and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across 6 continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding services supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.jayud.com.

About Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Strategic Investor Relations is a boutique investor relations agency formed for the purpose of serving high-growth, under-followed companies worldwide. Based in the NY-tri-state area, Strategic Investor Relations delivers effective communications and awareness programs that enable companies to reach their fullest potential. Led by industry veteran and Investor Relations Charterholder (IRC) Matthew Abenante, the professionals at Strategic Investor Relations have a deep understanding of the challenges that companies face and how to adapt to a rapidly changing landscape to develop and implement robust investor relations programs that generate material results. For more information, please visit www.strategic-ir.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

