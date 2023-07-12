Sabio Releases 2023 Audience Trends Report for CPG Consumers

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, July 12, 2023

The report analyzes CPG consumers' mobile app ecosystems, streaming viewing habits and points of interest to provide insights on consumer lifestyle trends and behaviors

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of Connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced that its wholly-owned Sabio Inc. has released its 2023 CPG Audience Trends Report. The findings, which were sourced using Sabio's first-party data and validated by the company's exclusive measurement and analytics partner, App Science®, provide valuable insights to advertisers about CPG consumers, including their lifestyle habits and purchase behaviors.

Sabio_Holdings_Logo.jpg

By analyzing CPG consumers' mobile app ecosystems, streaming viewing habits, and top points of interest, Sabio aims to help advertisers better reach and target CPG consumers, using data to make more informed decisions. The report features in-depth mobile and streaming insights, which may be used to improve current and future CPG advertising campaigns.

Key Takeaways Include:

1. CPG Consumer Streaming Preferences

a. CPG consumers are 27% more likely to stream Disney+ and 16% more likely to stream on Crunchyroll compared to the general market.
b. They are 3.8x as likely to stream Entertainment and Lifestyle content compared to the general market.
c. Their top-ranked linear streaming channel is ESPN+, indicating they enjoy streaming live sports on their home TVs.
d. They are more inclined to look for cost-effective subscription options, such as streaming bundles or streaming sites offered in addition to their existing subscriptions.

2. CPG Consumers' App Ecosystem

a. CPG consumers are 5.95x as likely to have Gaming apps and 4.39x as likely to have Art & Design apps compared to the general market.
b. These habits suggest this audience uses mobile apps to explore their hobbies. They tend to take advantage of Health and Fitness, Weather, and Books & Reference apps that bring ease to their daily routines.

3. Personal Finance Stands Out in Mobile App Usage

a. CPG consumers are 7.9x as likely to have the Expense Manager app compared to the general market.
b. They are also over 3x as likely to have the Stocks: Realtime Quotes Charts app and the Webull app compared to the general market.

4. CPG Consumers Favor Cost-Effective Travel Apps

a. CPG consumers show affinity for cost-effective travel apps and points of interest.
b. CPG consumers are 6.3x as likely to have the GasBuddy app and 61% more likely to have the Orbitz app than the general market.
c. They are also over 43% more likely to visit large hotel chains with affordable options like Marriott and Hilton Hotels and Resorts.

5. CPG Consumers Tend to Utilize Mobile Apps for Music Discovery and Creation

a. They are 4x as likely to have the Genius app and nearly 3x as likely to have the edjing Mix app compared to the general market.
b. They utilize apps that are either free to download, have bundling options, or offer unlimited plays to stream music cost-effectively.

"Through Sabio's proprietary technology and first-party data, CPG brands can deliver tailored ad experiences to their ideal shoppers at scale," said Jon Stimmel, Chief Growth Officer, Sabio Holdings. "By pairing our data and expertise in consumer verticals with App Science®'s cross-screen audience insights, we aim to provide advertisers with valuable insights that help validate successful campaigns. All while providing new learnings into consumer behavior and habits, which can inform future strategies."

The Methodology
Through the use of Sabio's first-party data and App Science, Sabio gathered and analyzed mobile and Connected TV (CTV) device data signals and enhanced them with third-party consumer data. The vertical trends analysis provides insights into audience interests by comparing viewing habits among CTV and mobile devices, as well as brand visitation patterns using mobile geospatial data.

Preferences toward mobile apps, mobile app categories, TV genres, and brand visitations were analyzed for the CPG audience group and compared to the general market. This report uses an odds index score to represent how likely an outcome is to occur.

Just as this Audience Trends Report provides CPG consumer insights based on Sabio's first-party data, upcoming audience trends reports will feature first-party insights from more of Sabio's top-performing verticals. Visit www.sabio.inc to download this report.

About Sabio Holdings
Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization DSP; App Science™ — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=LA54498&sd=2023-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabio-releases-2023-audience-trends-report-for-cpg-consumers-301875030.html

SOURCE Sabio Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA54498&Transmission_Id=202307120730PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA54498&DateId=20230712
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.