LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor David W. Rodgers

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor David W. Rodgers CFP®, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms, aligned with existing firm Independent Advisor Group (IAG). He reported having served approximately $145 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.

Based in Broomall, Pa., Rodgers shifted early on from a career in sales to the financial services industry, growing his practice organically by providing goals-based, personalized financial planning for families, individuals and business owners. “I focus heavily on financial planning and putting the right investment strategies in place to help clients work toward their goals and make the most of their investments,” Rodgers said.

Looking to elevate his financial planning offerings and the client service experience, Rodgers turned to IAG and LPL to help take his practice to the next level.

“During the due diligence process, I quickly became impressed with LPL’s depth and breadth of resources, particularly the robust financial planning platform, top-tiered investment strategies and research,” he said. “It was clear that LPL would put my clients in the best position as they seek to maximize their returns and reduce risks, all while receiving a higher level of service. I’m also fortunate to be joining an experienced group of advisors at IAG and will have access to a seasoned support team, localized services, guidance and oversight so that I can stay focused on clients.”

Rodgers added that LPL provides greater autonomy and sense of ownership. He also appreciates that LPL does not offer proprietary investment products, which allows him to put clients’ best interests at the forefront of everything he does. “LPL’s emphasis on independence made the move all that more appealing,” Rodgers said.

“Upon getting to know Dave, it was apparent he is passionate about his clients and their goals,” said Michael Brady, IAG Managing Partner. “Dave is a family man, and we believed immediately that he would fit nicely into the family atmosphere and collaborative spirit we foster at IAG. Here, he can leverage our robust service offering, oversight and combined decades of history with LPL to do what he does best. We are proud to add him to our growing organization.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “We welcome Dave to the LPL community and congratulate IAG on its growth. We are delighted to support Dave’s journey to independence as he seeks new ways to elevate the service experience and put clients’ best interests first. At LPL, we provide ultimate choice and flexibility in how advisors build their ideal practice. We are committed to being a partner for the long run, making investments in innovative capabilities and robust business resources designed to help advisors thrive. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Dave and the entire team at IAG.”

Related

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. ( LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated advice model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Advisor David W. Rodgers, Independent Advisor Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

All investing involves risk including loss of principal.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc


Media Contact:
[email protected]
(704) 996-1840

Tracking #1-05374860

ti?nf=ODg3MjkzMiM1Njg4MTM3IzIwMTkxNDA=
LPL-Financial-Holdings-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.