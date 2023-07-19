First American by Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data company, has once again earned the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI) Call Center Award of Distinction. This year marks the 11th consecutive year of recognition and the third time being recognized with top score honors. The ATSI award celebrates those who demonstrate call courtesy, phone etiquette, proper call techniques, response time, and accuracy.

"’Customers first’ is our primary core value,” said Barry McCarthy, President and CEO of Deluxe, “so I am especially proud that First American by Deluxe has once again received this prestigious award. This recognition reflects the dedication, expertise, and care of our talented customer support teams. Deluxe is better positioned than ever to exceed customer expectations and drive success for our clients."

Customer service continues to be a major competitive advantage and differentiator for Deluxe, and in part why the company was recently named one of the most trustworthy financial services brands by Newsweek, ahead of many well-known industry power brands.

First American by Deluxe continues to be acknowledged for its concierge customer service capabilities, including always-on general and technical support by multilingual team members. This talented team averages 15,000 calls per month and resolves 94% of issues with a single phone call. In 2022, First American by Deluxe’s customer support team:

Answered 80% percent of calls in less than 30 seconds,

Delivered support via toll-free phone and email 24/7, and

Maintained industry-leading 36-month tenure among front-line representatives.

“Providing high-touch customer service is a hallmark of First American and Deluxe as a whole, and it is an honor to be recognized by an independent and respected organization like ATSI,” said Debra Bradford, President of Merchant Services for Deluxe. “Our impressive record is a testament to the talent and commitment of our Call Center team.”

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions, and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale, and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

About First American Payment Systems by Deluxe

First American by Deluxe, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a global payment technology company providing leading integrated payment solutions to nearly 155,000 merchants throughout the Americas and Europe. First American provides partner and merchant payment solutions that include a robust set of in-store, online, and mobile payment solutions paired with the latest in payment security, across a wide range of verticals. Backed by award-winning customer service, merchants and partners have access to our U.S.-based Customer Call Center 24/7/365. For more information, visit http://www.first-american.net.

