Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN) has been contracted by the City of Yonkers, NY, to provide landscape architecture design, civil engineering and permitting services for a new 2-acre waterfront park in the Ludlow neighborhood. The project is the largest expansion of Yonkers’ park system in decades and the first waterfront park in Southwest Yonkers.

Located along the Hudson River, the new park will occupy multiple vacant lots and a bus depot. Bowman will leverage regional, landscape architecture and civil engineering expertise to design a park that provides residents and visitors with a public waterfront recreational space that can withstand periodic flooding. The park’s design will incorporate various flood-resilient features such as an efficient stormwater drainage system, elevating essential park elements and utilizing hardscape and planting materials that can bear high water volumes.

Bowman also conducted a traffic study to ensure the new facility would not impede logistics for a neighboring sugar plant and other local businesses.

“We value this opportunity to help the City of Yonkers bring a new park to the Ludlow area,” said Jaryd Moran, PLA, Principal at Bowman. “This project is an opportunity to showcase our regional knowledge and design expertise to create a valuable, flood-resilient asset for the community to enjoy.”

Final design for the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, with park construction slated to begin in mid-2024. Once complete, the park will feature a range of amenities, including a playground, fitness equipment, a splash pad, a boat launch with kayak rentals and space for Yonkers police and fire emergency office and dock river entry.

Bowman has previously provided landscape architecture services in the City of Yonkers for the waterfront Enslaved African Rain Garden at 20 Water Grant Street.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 1,900 employees in more than 75 offices in the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712002887/en/