Bowman Awarded Contract by City of Yonkers for Flood-Resilient Design of Fernbrook Park

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN) has been contracted by the City of Yonkers, NY, to provide landscape architecture design, civil engineering and permitting services for a new 2-acre waterfront park in the Ludlow neighborhood. The project is the largest expansion of Yonkers’ park system in decades and the first waterfront park in Southwest Yonkers.

Located along the Hudson River, the new park will occupy multiple vacant lots and a bus depot. Bowman will leverage regional, landscape architecture and civil engineering expertise to design a park that provides residents and visitors with a public waterfront recreational space that can withstand periodic flooding. The park’s design will incorporate various flood-resilient features such as an efficient stormwater drainage system, elevating essential park elements and utilizing hardscape and planting materials that can bear high water volumes.

Bowman also conducted a traffic study to ensure the new facility would not impede logistics for a neighboring sugar plant and other local businesses.

“We value this opportunity to help the City of Yonkers bring a new park to the Ludlow area,” said Jaryd Moran, PLA, Principal at Bowman. “This project is an opportunity to showcase our regional knowledge and design expertise to create a valuable, flood-resilient asset for the community to enjoy.”

Final design for the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, with park construction slated to begin in mid-2024. Once complete, the park will feature a range of amenities, including a playground, fitness equipment, a splash pad, a boat launch with kayak rentals and space for Yonkers police and fire emergency office and dock river entry.

Bowman has previously provided landscape architecture services in the City of Yonkers for the waterfront Enslaved African Rain Garden at 20 Water Grant Street.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 1,900 employees in more than 75 offices in the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230712002887r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712002887/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.