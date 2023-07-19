Shows Have Over 750k YouTube Subscribers, Hosts Combined Social Media Tops 350k

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – PodcastOne, a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne ( LVO), announced today that it has obtained the exclusive network distribution and advertising sales rights to Some More News and its spinoff podcast Even More News, hosted by Cody Johnston and Katy Stoll.

Hosted and created by writer, comedian, host, and musician Cody Johnston, Some More News, which debuted in 2018, is an always fair, always well-researched, but most importantly, always entertaining take on the topical news of the week. Every Wednesday, Some More News dives into the world's weekly events with a mix of wit, dread, hope and compassion. As the news cycle never stops spinning, Johnston returns on Fridays full of Even More News, this audio-only podcast also launched in 2018 and is co-hosted by actress and producer Katy Stoll. Stoll balances conversations with her own brand of thoughtful, empathetic analysis which listeners have come to know and love. Together, they present an informative and comedic spin on the frustrations with the week’s buzziest topics. Frequently, Stoll stops in to co-host Some More News and add a fresh perspective.

“With Some More News and Even More News, Cody and Katy host two intelligent, insightful and incredibly funny vodcasts. Their engaged audiences pair well with our existing programming and as we enter into a never-ending cycle of election year news we’re looking forward to Cody’s and Katy’s comedic take on what promises to be an endless flood of attention grabbing headlines. We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with this team to grow their shows and their advertiser audience,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

Some More News and Even More News join a lineup of PodcastOne’s top charting news, comedy and society and culture genre programming including I’ve Had It, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang and The Jordan Harbinger Show. PodcastOne’s slate of programming can be heard on PodcastOne, Apple, Spotify, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveOne ( LVO) in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveOne umbrella. Amassing more than 2.48 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent and television personalities such as Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Jordan Harbinger, Kail Lowry, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Guidice, Savannah Chrisley, and top-rated true crime shows including Bad Bad Thing, The Prosecutors, True Crime All the Time Unsolved, Court Junkie, A&E’s Cold Case Files and I Survived, American Nightmare and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveOne's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. ( LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, a membership music streaming service, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.3 billion downloads per year, 350+ hours distributed weekly, and 14M+ monthly unique listeners. Nearly all new Tesla EVs sold in the U.S. come with a paid membership to LiveOne’s Slacker Radio (that now includes PodcastOne) which is paid by Tesla. As of June 26, 2023, the Company has accrued a paid and free ad-supported membership base of approximately 3.1 million*. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its “Social Gloves” PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of February 9, 2023, the Company has streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's other wholly-owned subsidiaries include PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, and LiveXLive, and the Company’s other majority-owned subsidiaries are Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone.

