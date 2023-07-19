EXL named a Leader in Everest Group Healthcare Data and Analytics Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [ EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced that it has been named a Leader in the Everest Group Healthcare Data and Analytics Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

The Everest Group report highlights EXL’s comprehensive portfolio of healthcare analytics solutions and platform solutions. These tools help healthcare payers and providers improve value-based strategies by delivering a holistic view of patient population risk powered by advanced analytics and AI. By integrating real-world data from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services databases with claims and clinical data, EXL delivers critical insights into patient populations.

“Enterprises are recognizing the growing significance of data and analytics in shaping their healthcare strategy. They leverage it to enhance customer experience, improve health outcomes, and identify population health trends, above and beyond the traditional usage to increase operational efficiencies,” said Priya Sahni, practice director at Everest Group. “EXL's comprehensive platforms (EXLVantage, EXL Clarity, and EXL CareRadius) and robust partnership ecosystem with hyperscalers, enterprise platform vendors, and niche technology providers have strengthened its advanced analytics offerings. In addition to its capabilities, its technical and clinical expertise, flexibility in engagements, and excellent client management, has enabled its positioning as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Data and Analytics Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.”

The report analyzed 35 leading healthcare data and analytics services providers using Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix®, a proprietary framework that measures an organization’s impact created within the market and the ability to deliver solutions successfully. Market Impact is evaluated through market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered. Vision & Capability, the measurement for successful solution delivery, is assessed through vision and strategy, scope of offered services, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. The report uses this framework to classify service providers into Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. EXL was cited to have strengths in the areas of value delivered, vision and strategy, and innovation and investments. The report also cites EXL’s acquisition of Clairvoyant as a key tenant in bolstering its data capabilities.

“Strong healthcare data and analytics capabilities are the foundation for value-based strategies that improve patient outcomes and reduce costs,” said Anita Mahon, executive vice president and global head of Healthcare at EXL. “By pairing our decades of deep industry experience in healthcare with our market-leading data, analytics, AI and cloud capabilities, we are helping payers and providers intervene earlier, improve patient engagement and remove waste and inefficiencies to optimize care delivery.”

To read more about the Everest Group’s Healthcare Data and Analytics Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023, click here.

About EXL

EXL ( EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 47,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

© 2023 ExlService Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer

Contacts
Media
Keith Little
+1 703-598-0980
[email protected]

Investor Relations
John Kristoff
+1 212 209 4613
[email protected]

