Shapeways, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW), a global leader in the digital manufacturing industry, announced the launch of a 3D Model Viewer for its software offering deployed via its MFG brand. This highly anticipated feature is now live for manufacturers on the MFG.com platform, accelerating and improving the quoting experience–resulting in more qualified leads, an enhanced customer experience, and an enriched sales cycle. In tandem with this new, user-friendly feature, Shapeways has also introduced a modern spin on the MFG brand.

In the two months since the brand refresh, MFG has seen a 33% increase in demand for premium subscriptions when compared to the previous period. This update not only showcases MFG’s transformation into a more advanced software offering, but also aligns the logo and colors with an emphasis on advanced technology.

The investment and commitment to providing new automated tools, coupled with a more innovative brand, have proven instrumental in boosting customer acquisition, improving customer retention, and increasing customer lifetime value on the MFG.com platform.

The 3D Model Viewer, a feature requested by users, provides manufacturers with a unified platform and the latest technology for viewing 3D models of custom parts, streamlining the quoting process, and allowing for greater accuracy and speed. In addition to providing multiple benefits for manufacturers, the enhanced 3D capability also streamlines the purchasing experience for buyers since they receive faster, more precise quotes.

“Building features that drive success for manufacturers and their customers is our main focus,” said Greg Rothman, GM of Software for Shapeways. “The enthusiastic response to the 3D Model Viewer reinforces our strategy as we continue to help our users provide quotes with speed and accuracy—and enable them to find even more business opportunities.”

The 3D Model Viewer is also equipped with advanced measuring tools for more precise lengths and distances within models, a cutting planes view to give further insight into how a part can be manufactured, and editing tools with direct annotation capabilities for providing valuable feedback to buyers.

“We are committed to expanding and growing our software tools and service offerings through MFG,” said Greg Kress, CEO of Shapeways. “The recent developments are just the beginning of how MFG will grow to be a comprehensive software platform for manufacturing. We’re excited about the future growth and opportunities.”

Manufacturers and custom-part buyers are invited to join the MFG.com platform at no cost. Upgraded accounts are available for manufacturers wishing to respond to RFQs, and use the advanced features of the 3D Model Viewer.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a global leader in digital manufacturing, combining additive and traditional technologies with proprietary software solutions designed for other manufacturers and their customers, reducing costs, and improving supply chains. Partnering with hundreds of companies engaged in industrial applications like automotive, medical, and transportation, as well as aerospace and defense, Shapeways helps them scale their businesses, solve complex problems in product development, and achieve critical manufacturing milestones.

With access to a dozen additive technologies, six conventional manufacturing methods, and hundreds of materials and finishes, Shapeways ensures production of quality parts with the right technologies, at the right time, and at the right cost.

With ISO 9001-compliant manufacturing facilities in Livonia and Charlotte, Michigan, and Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Shapeways operates globally and has delivered more than 24 million parts to more than 1 million customers in more than 180 countries. For more information, visit www.shapeways.com.

