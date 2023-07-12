AudioEye Unveils New Enterprise-Grade Digital Accessibility Offerings

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TUCSON, Ariz., July 12, 2023

Newly expanded enterprise capabilities in AudioEye's Digital Accessibility Platform address accessibility compliance, risk-mitigation, and organizational maturity

TUCSON, Ariz., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading enterprise SaaS accessibility company, announces new product capabilities that make it easier for organizations to deliver accessible user experiences across websites and mobile apps.

audioeye_logo_Logo.jpg

While many enterprises are investing more dollars and time in digital customer experience programs, digital accessibility efforts continue to lag behind. Just 3% of the world's top one million sites are accessible to people with disabilities — which can prevent them from accomplishing key tasks online, such as making a purchase or scheduling an appointment. 

"Many enterprise organizations are doubling down on digital transformation efforts to enable seamless customer experiences across digital channels," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "Making sure these experiences are also accessible to people with disabilities can add another layer of complexity — and is often overlooked.  That is why AudioEye is investing in new solutions that help businesses develop organizational maturity programs, and leverage AI-based automation and human expertise to deliver the highest level of accessibility."

Enterprise capabilities built on years of industry-leading innovation

AudioEye developed the industry's first Digital Accessibility Platform that automatically finds and fixes accessibility issues each time a user visits a page — and continues to expand on that offering with new product capabilities and solutions, including:

  • Enterprise Accessibility Maturity: AudioEye's Accessibility Maturity Management (AMM) Program helps enterprise brands take a proactive approach to digital accessibility. Our team of certified accessibility experts work with organizations to assess their current level of accessibility — and define the right investments to make measurable progress toward more accessible user experiences and organizational alignment.
  • Accessibility Health Advisor: The Accessibility Health Advisor (AHA) establishes a compliance standard that organizations can actively monitor to reduce risk related to accessibility compliance. It identifies what steps an organization needs to take to achieve compliance and tracks progress toward those goals. When new regulations change accessibility guidelines, the AHA notifies the company of any changes needed to comply.
  • AI-driven Automation and Expert Audits: Unlike many other digital accessibility solutions, AudioEye recognizes that technology alone cannot find every accessibility barrier — or ensure an accessible user experience for people of all abilities. That's why we continue to work closely with members of the disability community, finding new ways to partner on everything from manually auditing customer sites to providing critical feedback on how AI can help inform smarter automation.

AudioEye will continue partnering with enterprise customers and the disability community to ensure the solutions built meet the needs of both, through industry-leading capabilities that help shape the accessible experiences of today and tomorrow.

About AudioEye
AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive. By combining the latest AI automation technology with guidance from certified experts and direct input from the disability community, AudioEye helps ensure businesses of all sizes — including over 103,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite — are accessible. Holding 23 US patents, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility with flexible approaches that best meet their needs — from finding and removing barriers to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing training, monitoring and upkeep. Join AudioEye on its mission to eradicate barriers to digital access.

IR Contact:
Tom Colton or Luke Johnson
Gateway Investor Relations
[email protected]
949-574-3860

Media Contact:
RAISE Communications
Cari Sommer
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA55265&sd=2023-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audioeye-unveils-new-enterprise-grade-digital-accessibility-offerings-301875198.html

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA55265&Transmission_Id=202307120800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA55265&DateId=20230712
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.