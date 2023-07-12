Newly expanded enterprise capabilities in AudioEye's Digital Accessibility Platform address accessibility compliance, risk-mitigation, and organizational maturity

TUCSON, Ariz., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading enterprise SaaS accessibility company, announces new product capabilities that make it easier for organizations to deliver accessible user experiences across websites and mobile apps.

While many enterprises are investing more dollars and time in digital customer experience programs, digital accessibility efforts continue to lag behind. Just 3% of the world's top one million sites are accessible to people with disabilities — which can prevent them from accomplishing key tasks online, such as making a purchase or scheduling an appointment.

"Many enterprise organizations are doubling down on digital transformation efforts to enable seamless customer experiences across digital channels," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "Making sure these experiences are also accessible to people with disabilities can add another layer of complexity — and is often overlooked. That is why AudioEye is investing in new solutions that help businesses develop organizational maturity programs, and leverage AI-based automation and human expertise to deliver the highest level of accessibility."

Enterprise capabilities built on years of industry-leading innovation

AudioEye developed the industry's first Digital Accessibility Platform that automatically finds and fixes accessibility issues each time a user visits a page — and continues to expand on that offering with new product capabilities and solutions, including:

Enterprise Accessibility Maturity: AudioEye's Accessibility Maturity Management (AMM) Program helps enterprise brands take a proactive approach to digital accessibility. Our team of certified accessibility experts work with organizations to assess their current level of accessibility — and define the right investments to make measurable progress toward more accessible user experiences and organizational alignment.

Accessibility Health Advisor: The Accessibility Health Advisor (AHA) establishes a compliance standard that organizations can actively monitor to reduce risk related to accessibility compliance. It identifies what steps an organization needs to take to achieve compliance and tracks progress toward those goals. When new regulations change accessibility guidelines, the AHA notifies the company of any changes needed to comply.

AI-driven Automation and Expert Audits: Unlike many other digital accessibility solutions, AudioEye recognizes that technology alone cannot find every accessibility barrier — or ensure an accessible user experience for people of all abilities. That's why we continue to work closely with members of the disability community, finding new ways to partner on everything from manually auditing customer sites to providing critical feedback on how AI can help inform smarter automation.

AudioEye will continue partnering with enterprise customers and the disability community to ensure the solutions built meet the needs of both, through industry-leading capabilities that help shape the accessible experiences of today and tomorrow.

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive. By combining the latest AI automation technology with guidance from certified experts and direct input from the disability community, AudioEye helps ensure businesses of all sizes — including over 103,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite — are accessible. Holding 23 US patents, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility with flexible approaches that best meet their needs — from finding and removing barriers to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing training, monitoring and upkeep. Join AudioEye on its mission to eradicate barriers to digital access.

IR Contact:

Tom Colton or Luke Johnson

Gateway Investor Relations

[email protected]

949-574-3860

Media Contact:

RAISE Communications

Cari Sommer

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audioeye-unveils-new-enterprise-grade-digital-accessibility-offerings-301875198.html

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.