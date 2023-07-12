Medit Empowers Customers with Direct Purchase Options through Online Shopping Mall

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea and LONG BEACH, Calif., July 12, 2023

  • Streamlined purchasing: Customers can now buy Medit goods and services directly through the online shopping mall.
  • Faster and easier: Medit Shop offers quick processing and delivery of scanner warranty extensions.

SEOUL, South Korea and LONG BEACH, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit (http://www.medit.com), a leading provider of 3D intraoral scanners and digital dentistry solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its online shopping mall (Press_Release_I_Medit_Shop_Open_A_1_I_1280x720_2x.jpg

One of the key services available for purchase through the Medit Shop is the warranty for scanners. Previously, customers had to rely on local dealers to acquire scanner warranties, which often took up to several weeks to process. However, with the new online shopping mall, customers can now purchase scanner warranties with just a few clicks and orders will be processed in two days.

Upon providing a scanner's serial number, the shopping mall's automated system calculates and presents the customer with the available warranty extension options. Users have the flexibility to purchase additional warranty coverage for up to four years in a single transaction.

The online shopping platform currently offers a selection of items, and Medit plans to expand its product range with diverse offerings soon. Customers can expect an even wider array of products to enhance their digital dentistry experience.

"We are excited to introduce our new online shopping mall, providing our customers with a streamlined purchasing experience," said GB Ko, CEO of Medit. "By offering scanner warranties directly through our platform, we aim to simplify the process and significantly reduce waiting times."

For more information and to explore Medit's range of products and services, please visit www.medit.com).

Logo_MEDIT_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN50767&sd=2023-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medit-empowers-customers-with-direct-purchase-options-through-online-shopping-mall-301873846.html

SOURCE Medit

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN50767&Transmission_Id=202307120800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN50767&DateId=20230712
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.