AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) today announced the appointment of Lauren Kent as President, AXIS Re International. Ms. Kent reports directly to Ann Haugh, CEO of AXIS Re and is part of the reinsurance executive team. She is based out of the Company’s Zurich office.

In this role, Ms. Kent is responsible for leading the international division of AXIS Re and shaping its strategy in alignment with the strategic priorities of the global Reinsurance business and the broader Company. This includes driving the profitability of a casualty and specialty portfolio, leading the underwriting and underwriting support teams, and enhancing our value proposition through relationships with brokers and new and existing customers.

“Lauren is an exemplary reinsurance underwriting leader who brings an impressive array of experience spanning multiple global markets and lines of business,” said Ms. Haugh. “She will be an enormous asset to both AXIS Re and our customers as we continue to advance our leadership in specialist reinsurance and in key international markets.”

Ms. Kent brings more than 25 years of experience in reinsurance spanning London, European and U.S. markets. Her expertise extends across multiple specialist lines of business, with a strong focus in the Casualty Treaty market. Most recently, Ms. Kent was Senior Vice President, International Casualty Manager at Chubb Tempest Re in Zurich. She has also held positions at companies including Endurance Specialty Limited, Endurance Worldwide Limited, GE Employers Reinsurance Corporation and Zurich Reinsurance.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders’ equity of $5.0 billion at March 31, 2023, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of “A+” (“Strong”) by Standard & Poor’s and “A” (“Excellent”) by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

