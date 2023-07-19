Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced the Company will host a virtual webcast with Prof. Dr. Günter Höglinger, Director of the Department of Neurology at LMU Hospital, Ludwig-Maximilians-University (LMU) Munich, Germany, to discuss the treatment landscape for people living with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and the Company’s clinical development plans for AMX0035 in PSP on July 26, 2023 at 1:30pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/news-events/events, and will be available for replay for 90 days following the event.

Prof. Dr. Höglinger conducts research in the field of neurodegenerative Parkinson syndromes with the goal of understanding the molecular mechanisms leading to the development and progression of neuronal dysfunction and death and of using these findings for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. His particular focus is the interface between preclinical and clinical research. Prof. Dr. Höglinger studied medicine and physics at the universities of Regensburg and Würzburg and earned his PhD in medicine, summa cum laude, in 2000.

Supported by a grant from the German Research Foundation, DFG, he worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the Hôpital de la Salpêtrière in Paris. Since 2004, he has directed the experimental neurology research group at Philipps University Marburg and went on to work as the Vice Director of the Department of Neurology. Since 2011, he has held the Chair of the Department of Translational Neurodegeneration at the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases, DZNE. Beginning in 2019, he has also served as the President of the German Parkinson Association and Director of the Department of Neurology at Hannover Medical School. For many years, Prof. Dr. Höglinger has been conducting translational research into tauopathies and was actively involved in many international clinical trials in PSP.

About RELYVRIO®/ ALBRIOZA™ / ALBRIOZA® / AMX0035

RELYVRIO® (also known as AMX0035), an oral, fixed-dose combination of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol (known as ursodoxicoltaurine outside of the U.S.), is approved to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in adults in the U.S. and approved with conditions as ALBRIOZA™ for the treatment of ALS in Canada. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is re-examining its initial opinion on the current application for conditional marketing authorisation of AMX0035, under the trade name ALBRIOZA®, for the treatment of ALS in the European Union. AMX0035 is being explored for the potential treatment of other neurodegenerative diseases. The formulation of RELYVRIO, ALBRIOZA, and AMX0035 are identical.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is committed to supporting and creating more moments for the neurodegenerative disease community through the discovery and development of innovative new treatments. Amylyx is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and has operations in Canada and EMEA. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712207804/en/