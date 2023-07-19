ADM (NYSE: ADM) will release financial results for the second quarter of 2023 before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A slide presentation will also be available for download.

The company will host a webcast at 8 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results and provide a company update.

To listen to the webcast or to download the slide presentation, go to www.adm.com/webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available for an extended period of time at www.adm.com/webcast.

