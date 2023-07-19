Waltham, Mass., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. ( NNDM, “Nano Dimension”, “NANO” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, outlines the proper description and context of the decision of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (the “Court”) from July 11, 2023 to dismiss the case filed by NANO against Murchison Ltd. and other shareholders.

NANO filed a complaint with the Court in March 2023, asking the Court to address Murchinson’s and Anson Advisors Inc. (“Anson”)’s failure to make disclosures required by the U.S. securities laws. As a direct result of NANO’s complaint , Murchinson and Anson amended their respective securities disclosures on May 2, 2023, and June 23, 2023—both times attaching NANO’s complaint, which asserted that Murchinson and Anson had together obtained more than 10% interest in NANO’s American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) and, were working together to attempt to take control of NANO and obtain its assets.

Murchinson’s description of NANO’s suit as “frivolous” is wrong and mischaracterized the Court’s decision . Rather, the Court found that NANO’s suit “achieved the goals of Section 13(d) ” because the amended disclosures Murchinson and Anson filed “alert[ed] the public to the pertinent information about Defendants.” The Court then dismissed the Section 13(d) claims against Murchinson and Anson as moot precisely because – as a result of NANO’s suit – their coordination was finally revealed.



The Court’s ruling permits NANO to pursue its claims concerning Murchinson and Anson’s misconduct in New York State court, which NANO fully intends to do. As NANO has alleged, and will pursue in New York State court , Murchinson and Anson breached the depositary agreement by and among NANO, the Bank of New York Mellon and ADS holders and owners by staging an illegal shareholder meeting, where they conducted an illegal vote and attempted to unlawfully replace NANO’s rightful board members . NANO also intends to pursue other state law claims against Murchinson and Anson and ask the state court to redress the steps they have taken to unjustly enrich themselves at the expense of NANO and its investors .

The state court complaint is planned to be filed this week.



