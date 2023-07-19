State Street Continues Latin America Growth; Announces Global Custody Mandate with Confuturo

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

State Street Corporation (

NYSE:STT, Financial) today announced that it has been appointed to provide custody and fund order services for Confuturo, a Chile-based insurance company that offers flexible, health, temporary life, travel insurance, and pensioned consumer credit solutions. The company is one of the largest provider of annuities in Chile.

"We look forward to partnering with Confuturo to help their team generate and sustain growth to meet their investment objectives and allow them to focus on their core management and operational responsibilities,” said Alberto Menendez, head of State Street Chile.

As one of the world’s leading global custodians, State Street offers a comprehensive suite of custody services, such as safekeeping and settlements, corporate actions, proxy services network management, cash management and real-time reporting.

“We are very pleased to announce this mandate with Confuturo, as it continues our firm’s growth and momentum in Chile and more broadly across Latin America,” said María Ximena Vásquez Barbosa, Regional sales head - Latin America & The Caribbean for State Street.

Today’s announcement strengthens State Street growth in Latin America over the past several years. Last month, the firm announced a global custody mandate with Bladex, In 2022, State Street announced the opening of a new office in Chile to help the firm serve and support institutional clients in the region, and also launched an integrated fund trading solution along with a custody offering for clients in Mexico. Additionally, in 2021, the firm announced that its Brazilian bank, Banco Comercial (formerly known as Natixis Brasil S.A. - Banco Múltiplom), began offering full foreign exchange (FX) trading capabilities and sales operations.

About State Street

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $37.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.6 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 43,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of March 31, 2023 includes approximately $59 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated. Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

© 2023 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

5803211.1.1.GBL.RTL

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230712188591r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712188591/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.