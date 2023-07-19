Tecogen Announces Order for Chillers Through New Sales Relationship With BioTherm

WALTHAM, MA, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN),  a leading provider of clean energy products and services, is pleased to announce the sale of 700 tons of Tecochill for a CEA application in collaboration with BioTherm.  BioTherm’s expertise in providing climate control solutions for CEA facilities, strong industry connections, and dedication to customer satisfaction make them an ideal partner in expanding Tecogen’s market reach in the CEA space. 

"We are thrilled to partner with Tecogen and facilitate the sale of their industry leading DTx Tecochill chillers to CEA facilities," commented Jim Rearden, President of BioTherm, adding that "Tecochill chillers work perfectly with our cultivation climate technology and we look forward to partnering with Tecogen on many projects." 

Tecogen's chillers provide reliable and energy-efficient cooling solutions for a wide range of industrial and commercial applications, including CEA facilities, simultaneously producing the chilled water and hot water used for the precise temperature and humidity control required while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"We look forward to collaborating with BioTherm on future projects," added Stephen Lafaille, VP of Business Development at Tecogen. "Together, we aim to deliver sustainable cooling solutions to customers in the CEA industry. Tecogen's chillers significantly reduce operating costs, often by up to 50%. Maintaining long-term competitiveness necessitates minimizing operational expenses, and Tecogen chillers provide the lowest cost of operation while ensuring optimal performance."

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company’s cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,150 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales and service personnel throughout North America. Aggregate run hours on Tecogen’s InVerde cogeneration systems exceed 5 million hours.  For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Tecopower, Ultera, and NetZero Greens are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

About BioTherm

BioTherm has been in business since 1980 providing heating, irrigation, engineered CO2 and climate control solutions to the greenhouse and CEA industries.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:
Abinand Rangesh, CEO
P: (781) 466-6487
E: [email protected]

