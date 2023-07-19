United Rentals Outlines How Hybrid Power Solutions Reduce Emissions, Fuel Consumption

1 hours ago
United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, today outlined ways companies can create more efficient and sustainable worksites using hybrid power solutions. Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are leading the transformation in portable power by storing energy from an energy source such as a power grid or generator.

United Rentals released a white paper, “Hybrid Power Solutions: The Future of Portable Power,” that explores strategies for pairing a BESS with a power generator. When a BESS is paired with a power generator, the generator recharges the BESS batteries as the system runs. In low-load situations, the BESS shuts off the generator and carries the load on its own until the demand for energy increases again and the BESS instructs the generator to turn on.

“Hybrid power solutions can help companies by supplying the power they need for productivity and safety in a way that lowers operations costs and emissions,” said Dan Gribbell, PHVAC Region Sales and Marketing Director, United Rentals. “United Rentals can help companies leverage a hybrid power solution that addresses their specific power requirements, including hydrogen or propane generators used with a BESS or on their own, so their businesses stay agile and responsive.”

In a recent project, a large construction customer reduced cost by 34 percent and reduced generator runtime by two-thirds.

Benefits of Hybrid Power

A BESS provides quality power and energy reliability for worksites. The high-density lithium battery system is charged by electricity from a power source. It can provide remote site power, charge electric vehicles, tools and other equipment, deliver emergency backup and more.

When a BESS is integrated with a generator, the generator runs only when the load is high or the stored energy is nearly depleted, which can reduce fuel consumption by as much as 80 percent. When the generator is off, BESS batteries supply emissions-free power. Using batteries to power equipment can decrease worksite noise levels by up to 90 percent compared to traditional generator-only approaches.

Hybrid power solutions can also reduce ongoing maintenance costs. Battery systems require less maintenance than generators, and generators need less maintenance when runtime is reduced. Minimizing generator wear and tear leads to longer service intervals, lower consumption of oil and filters by fossil fuel-powered generators and lengthier equipment lifespans.

United Rentals Hybrid Power Solutions

United Rentals delivers a range of hybrid power solutions to address the specific needs of customer applications and worksites. The United Rentals Power and HVAC team provides support for project planning, equipment decisions, delivery, installation, on-site monitoring, removal and more. Equipment solutions include POWRBANK battery systems, ANA Energy Boss hybrid energy systems, JuiceBox mobile power generators powered by propane or natural gas, EODev GEH2 fuel cell electro-hydrogen generators, diesel generators and more.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,465 rental locations in North America, 14 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 25,000 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,700 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.99 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

