EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, has been named to Energage’s 2023 Top Workplaces in Technology list. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few. The list is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, an employee engagement technology company.

In the past year, EngageSmart has earned spots on several other prestigious Top Workplace lists including:

“As a high-growth, hybrid company, we strive to provide a workplace that fosters inclusivity and work-life balance so that everyone can thrive. A big piece of being able to achieve this is appreciating and honoring the diverse life experiences and responsibilities of our employees—from working parents to individuals with unique caregiving responsibilities, EngageSmart strives to make all of our employees feel supported and included,” said EngageSmart’s Chief People Officer Kristen Kenny. “It’s an honor to continue to be recognized by Energage for the community that we’ve built alongside our teams. The fact that this award is based directly on employee feedback makes the win that much sweeter.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of March 31, 2023, EngageSmart serves 104,800 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and 3,400 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare and Giving. For more information, visit www.engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

