Synovus names Jennifer Demba director of investor relations

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) announced today that Jennifer Demba has been named the new director of investor relations, reporting to Chief Financial Officer Jamie Gregory. She will be based in Atlanta, Georgia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711207551/en/

JenniferDemba_SynovusDirectorofInvestorRelations_%281%29.jpg

Jennifer Demba, Director of Investor Relations (Photo: Business Wire)

“Jennifer is a seasoned and highly-respected analyst whose insights and background will further strengthen our ability to effectively convey our company’s growth story to all investors and enhance shareholder engagement,” said Gregory.

Demba covered the regional banking industry as a senior equity analyst for more than 20 years at Truist Securities and its predecessor companies. During that time, she followed more than 50 banking institutions, mainly in the southeast and Texas, including Synovus Financial Corp. Demba has served as a panelist for banking industry events, appeared on CNBC and Bloomberg Television and has been quoted in publications like The Wall Street Journal, Barron's and American Banker.

A Chartered Financial Analyst, Demba earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee and an MBA from Georgia State University. She serves as an executive board member of the Pace Academy Arts Alliance and formerly served as a trustee of St. Martin’s Episcopal School in Atlanta.

Demba succeeds Cal Evans, who has taken on a new role within Synovus as senior director of market intelligence and analytics reporting. He will oversee the Synovus market intelligence function to optimize economic research and analysis that informs business strategy and enhances opportunities to differentiate the company.

“Cal has done an incredible job advancing our investor relations efforts over the past two years,” said Gregory. “We’re thrilled to have Jennifer and Cal leading critical areas of our company.”

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $62 billion in assets. Synovus supplies commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230711207551r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711207551/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.