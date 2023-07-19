Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) announced today that Jennifer Demba has been named the new director of investor relations, reporting to Chief Financial Officer Jamie Gregory. She will be based in Atlanta, Georgia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711207551/en/

Jennifer Demba, Director of Investor Relations (Photo: Business Wire)

“Jennifer is a seasoned and highly-respected analyst whose insights and background will further strengthen our ability to effectively convey our company’s growth story to all investors and enhance shareholder engagement,” said Gregory.

Demba covered the regional banking industry as a senior equity analyst for more than 20 years at Truist Securities and its predecessor companies. During that time, she followed more than 50 banking institutions, mainly in the southeast and Texas, including Synovus Financial Corp. Demba has served as a panelist for banking industry events, appeared on CNBC and Bloomberg Television and has been quoted in publications like The Wall Street Journal, Barron's and American Banker.

A Chartered Financial Analyst, Demba earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee and an MBA from Georgia State University. She serves as an executive board member of the Pace Academy Arts Alliance and formerly served as a trustee of St. Martin’s Episcopal School in Atlanta.

Demba succeeds Cal Evans, who has taken on a new role within Synovus as senior director of market intelligence and analytics reporting. He will oversee the Synovus market intelligence function to optimize economic research and analysis that informs business strategy and enhances opportunities to differentiate the company.

“Cal has done an incredible job advancing our investor relations efforts over the past two years,” said Gregory. “We’re thrilled to have Jennifer and Cal leading critical areas of our company.”

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $62 billion in assets. Synovus supplies commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711207551/en/