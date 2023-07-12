DuPont Launches First Nanofiltration Membrane Elements for High Productivity Lithium-Brine Purification

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Del., July 12, 2023

New FilmTec™ LiNE-XD nanofiltration membrane elements feature advanced membrane chemistry to support Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) operations, which enable Lithium production from more sustainable and accessible sources 

WILMINGTON, Del., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) announced the commercial launch of the new DuPont™ FilmTec™ LiNE-XD nanofiltration membrane elements for lithium brine purification. The FilmTec™ LiNE-XD and LiNE-XD HP represent DuPont's first product offerings dedicated to lithium brine purification – offering high lithium passage from typical chloride-rich Li-brine streams and an excellent selectivity over divalent metals such as magnesium.

dupont_Logo.jpg

"We are excited to support the growing demand for Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) with our new FilmTec™ LiNE-XD nanofiltration membrane elements," said Alan Chan, Global Vice President and General Manager, DuPont Water Solutions. "As the world seeks to power devices from smartphones to electric vehicles with lithium-ion batteries, FilmTec™ LiNE-XD elements can help enable lithium production from resources such as salt lake brine, geothermal brine, and surface and sub-surface clay."

FilmTec™ LiNE-XD nanofiltration membrane elements are high-productivity membranes that allow for increased water and lithium recovery with reduced energy consumption. Employing expertly-designed and optimized membrane chemistry for lithium brine purification, FilmTec™ LiNE-XD nanofiltration elements offer the reliable operation and robust element lifetime that is synonymous with the FilmTec™ brand.

"Our customers came to us with the challenge of making lithium brine processing more efficient and environmentally friendly," said Verónica Garcia Molina, Global Marketing Leader, Industrial Water & Energy, DuPont Water Solutions. "In addition to being able to extract lithium from more sustainable sources, our FilmTec™ LiNE-XD can also enable more cost-effective extraction from lower grades of brine or even claystone."

DuPont's water technologies help purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute around the world, enable water reuse and recycling, desalination, and the safe access of both ground and surface water. DuPont offers solutions to a variety of water and sustainability challenges faced by industrial water users and water treatment municipalities through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and systems (including reverse osmosis (RO) membranes, ion exchange resins (IEX), ultrafiltration (UF), electrodeionization (EDI), nanofiltration (NF), membrane bioreactor systems (MBR), membrane aerated biofilm reactors (MABR), and closed-circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) systems).

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

favicon.png?sn=PH54387&sd=2023-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-launches-first-nanofiltration-membrane-elements-for-high-productivity-lithium-brine-purification-301875347.html

SOURCE DuPont

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH54387&Transmission_Id=202307120900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH54387&DateId=20230712

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.