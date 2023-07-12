Kroger Earns Top Score on Disability:IN's 2023 Disability Equality Index

CINCINNATI, July 12, 2023

Awarded maximum score of 100 and named a best place to work for disability inclusion

CINCINNATI, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced it received a top score on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI), making the company a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the fourth year in a row.

"Kroger is honored to earn this recognition for the fourth consecutive year. It serves as a testament to the company's commitment to being an employer of choice for individuals from all backgrounds and abilities," said Reshamar Short, Kroger's senior director, diversity and inclusion. "As an equal opportunity employer, grocery provider and community partner, we are driven to bring all people from all walks of life together, representing Our Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit, starting with our associates."

The DEI survey measures key performance indicators across culture, leadership, accessibility, employment practices, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity. Participating companies self-reported their disability policies and practices and were scored on a scale from zero to 100.

"I began losing my vision when I was about 12 years old," said Sam Stoner Kroger Technology and Digital Associate and Co-Chair of the Our Abilities Associate Resource Group. "When I first started with Kroger there was a lot of fear, and I really didn't want anyone to know about my disability before they knew me. When I told people I had a visual impairment, I was met with nothing but kindness."

The DEI is a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged as the most comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool. It is designed to help companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

