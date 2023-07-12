Azul Announces the Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering due 2028

PR Newswire

SAO PAULO, July 12, 2023

SAO PAULO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul, Brazil's largest airline in number of flights and cities served, announced today the launch of a public offering of senior secured notes due 2028. The offering is part of the Company's long-term structuring plan.

"This offering represents an important milestone for Azul. It brings us to the conclusion of a well-executed structuring management plan to optimize our capital structure and improve our liquidity. Azul is now set into a new chapter of accelerated growth, new business opportunities and expansion of our domestic and international operations. This plan was carried out in close cooperation with our partners and honoring all our commercial agreements" - said Azul´s CFO, Alex Malfitani.

The colateral package of the offering comprises certain receivables generated by the company's loyalty program (TudoAzul); by the travel package business (Azul Viagens); and other intellectual properties from the airline, excluding its logistics business unit, Azul Cargo.

Azul will keep investors and the market in general updated on the progress of the offering.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 1,000 daily flights to over 160 destinations. With an operating fleet of over 170 aircraft and more than 13,000 Crewmembers, the Company has a network of 300 non-stop routes as of December 2022. Azul was named by Cirium (leading aviation data analysis company) as the most on-time airline in the world in 2022, being the first Brazilian airline to obtain this honor. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier earns number one ranking in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

