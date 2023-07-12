Sabre and HRS Crew & Passenger Solutions sign deal to support disrupted airline passengers through advanced automation

Airlines can leverage new self-service options that expedite lodging, meals, transportation, and passenger reimbursement for disruption-related expenses 

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new agreement with HRS, a leading software as a service (SaaS) provider, to support airlines on their digitalization journey. By integrating HRS Crew & Passenger Solutions technologies with existing Sabre solutions, the two companies can provide airlines with innovative automation that delivers lodging and financial reimbursement services when disruptions impact passengers.  

Sabre's intelligent service recovery solutions are used by airlines around the world to support passenger re-booking challenges, including providing self-service options to allow passengers to choose their own flights, designed to help improve the overall traveler experience.  

HRS' Crew & Passenger Solutions compliments Sabre's existing expertise by enabling airlines globally to provide passengers with instantly bookable hotel accommodations, local transportation, meals, and monetary compensation directly when disruption strikes. When a passenger's flight is disrupted, options are communicated via SMS, email, or voice call directly to a passenger's mobile device. Additionally, HRS' reimbursement technology allows passengers to simply take photos of their receipts, upload digital images, and be instantly reimbursed for appropriate expenses such as meals and refreshments. This capability eliminates the need for paper vouchers that typically entail lengthy administrative processes.  

"When disruption strikes, an airline is tasked not just with getting its network running optimally again, but with passengers who may face hours in an airport, may need overnight accommodation, or may have missed connecting flights. Traditionally, airlines have had to dedicate an array of people and hard-to-secure resources to handle hotel rooms, taxis, shuttles and meal vouchers for stranded passengers," said Yvo van der Tol, CCO of HRS Crew & Passenger Solutions. "It is vital that carriers have the advanced automation needed to make time-process savings and efficiency gains for airline operations, while quickly turning what is usually a negative experience for passengers into a positive one. That's why this collaboration with Sabre, reaching a broader universe of airlines, represents the right solution for modern air travel."  

"Today's travelers have higher expectations than ever before," said Corrie DeCamp, Senior Vice President, Product Management for Sabre Travel Solutions. "So, when disruptions happen, it is important that airlines have the technology they need to swiftly deal with the immediate situation, while converting those service recovery moments into opportunities to enhance passenger loyalty in the future. That's why we're thrilled to announce this new partnership with HRS, to help our airline partners protect their reputations, comply with dynamic regulatory compensation requirements, and provide passengers with what they need, all with a solution they can easily integrate into their existing recovery strategy." 

"This collaboration helps close one of the biggest operational gaps airlines have today. While some regulations are already in place globally to protect passenger rights when disruption happens, the issue has risen in prominence in recent years," added HRS' van der Tol. "The need for speed of change is clear. Passengers who reflexively use mobile devices in times of disruption also expect digital answers to their travel challenges. Beyond time and resource savings, airlines will thrive on data transparency that helps steer service levels. We look forward to integrating our solutions." 

About Sabre Corporation
Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.     

About HRS
HRS is reinventing how businesses and governments work, stay and pay in today's evolving global marketplace. Our technology brings together hotel procurement, booking, payment and reconciliation data to drive newfound transparency and savings for program management while making everyday business travel better for employees. HRS' unique platform approach to corporate lodging elevates hotel automation to new heights, while the company's award-winning Green Stay Initiative technology helps companies achieve their climate targets. HRS' groundbreaking Crew & Passenger Solutions leverages automation to enhance experiences for air and rail operations. Find out more about why one-third of the Fortune 500 work with us today at www.hrs.com/enterprise and follow HRS on LinkedIn

Sabre Contacts

Media
Kristin Hays
[email protected]

Heidi Castle
[email protected]

Investors
Brian Roberts
[email protected]

HRS Contact

Michael Brophy
HRS Global Media Relations
Email: michael[email protected]
+1 214-356-4326 

