Understanding the 'GF Value' of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

36 minutes ago
Apple Inc., symbolized as AAPL on the stock market, is a global leader in consumer electronics and services. The company's product portfolio includes the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods, among others. Apple also offers a range of services such as Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Care, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness, Apple Card, and Apple Pay. The company is renowned for its integration of hardware, software, semiconductors, and services. As of now, Apple's stock price stands at $190.51, marking a day's change of $1.29.

The GF Value of Apple, as calculated by GuruFocus, indicates that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic worth, based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and estimates of future business performance. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Currently, with a market cap of $3 trillion, Apple's stock appears to be modestly overvalued.

Given that Apple is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth. For potential higher future returns at reduced risk, consider exploring these companies.

Before investing in a company's stock, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Apple's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.51, which is lower than 81.67% of the companies in the Hardware sector. Overall, Apple's financial strength is rated 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, poses less risk. Apple has been profitable for the past 10 years, with a revenue of $385.1 billion and an EPS of 5.89 over the past twelve months. Its operating margin is 29.16%, ranking lower than 70.27% of the companies in the Hardware sector. However, Apple's overall profitability is ranked 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. Apple's average annual revenue growth is 20%, ranking in the middle range of companies in the Hardware sector. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 22.8%, also ranking in the middle range of the companies in the Hardware sector.

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Apple's ROIC is 31.31, significantly exceeding its WACC of 8.95, indicating that the company is creating value for its shareholders.

In summary, Apple's stock appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of companies in the Hardware sector. To learn more about Apple's stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

