Apple Inc ( AAPL, Financial) is a global leader in consumer electronics, known for its innovative products such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The company also offers a range of services, including Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Care, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness, Apple Card, and Apple Pay. Apple's unique integration of hardware, software, semiconductors, and services has made it a household name. The company distributes its products online, through company-owned stores, and via third-party retailers.

Recently, Apple's stock price has seen a change of 1.2, bringing it to a current price of $190.345. With a market cap of 3 trillion and sales of $385.1 billion, Apple continues to be a significant player in the hardware industry.

Apple's GF Value

The GF Value of Apple Inc ( AAPL, Financial) suggests that the stock is fairly valued. The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic worth, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued and could yield poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it may be undervalued and could offer higher future returns. At its current price of $190.345 per share, Apple's stock appears to be fairly valued.

Given that Apple is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Apple's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company’s financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Apple has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.51, which ranks worse than 81.67% of the companies in Hardware. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Apple’s financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Apple's Profitability

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Apple has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $385.1 billion and EPS of 5.89. Its operating margin is 29.16%, which ranks worse than 70.27% of the companies in Hardware. Overall, the profitability of Apple is ranked 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Apple's Growth

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company’s stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Apple is 20%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 22.8%, which also ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware.

Apple's ROIC vs WACC

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Apple’s ROIC is 31.31 while its WACC came in at 8.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Apple Inc ( AAPL, Financial) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware. To learn more about Apple stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

