Westrock Coffee Company (Nasdaq: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee,” or the "Company”), a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial, CPG, and hospitality industries, announced today the Company will take part in the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) 2023 Annual Event and Expo taking place in Chicago, Illinois, from July 16 to July 19.

Westrock Coffee is the flavor partner for some of the most recognizable brands in the world, offering naturally sourced energy ingredients alongside a large portfolio of coffee, tea, and extracts. At the event, Westrock Coffee’s innovative beverage offerings will be sampled and displayed for expo attendees.

"We are thrilled to once again attend the IFT Expo, a landmark event for the food and beverage industry and a showcase for the kind of innovations that Westrock Coffee is proud to deliver,” said Kyle Newkirk, Executive Vice President – Global Sales & Innovation at Westrock Coffee. “As the leading provider of coffee, tea, and plant-based energy extracts and ingredients, the industry looks to Westrock Coffee to reflect the tastes and interests of consumers across the beverage spectrum. The IFT Expo provides an ideal opportunity to present our products and manufacturing capability to key decision-makers, and we could not be more excited to showcase our solutions and how they meet the growing demands of beverage consumers.”

As the “brand behind the brands,” Westrock Coffee currently provides over 20 million cups of coffee to the world daily and is a leader in emerging beverage categories including energy, cold coffee, and ready-to-drink (RTD) products. The Company’s expertise in beverage and flavor trends allows customers to bring the most unique and distinct products to market across a range of product categories and formats. Visitors to the Westrock Coffee booth at the IFT Expo can experience the following:

Hot Coffee & Hot Latte: traditional hot coffee to all-in-one (AIO) customizable solutions across multiple formats.

Frozen Frappes & Slushies: RTD extracts offering endless flavor customizations options.

Tap System: bulk cold brew coffee application for BIB and other packaging manufacturers, including nitro, espresso beverages, cold brew, custom blends, and other extract-based solutions.

Crathco – Pour & Dilute: extensive menu customization options for food service cold dispense/dilute bottle platform.

Tea Dispensers: bottle and bulk tea standard extracts, featuring the Company’s cold brew black tea and original Westrock House Blend Cold Brew.

RTD & Ice Cream: bulk extract sales to applications like ice cream, along with the RTD offerings soon to be available through the Company’s new facility in Conway, Arkansas.

To learn more and experience the range of Westrock Coffee innovations and beverage offerings, IFT Expo attendees can visit the Westrock Coffee display at Booth S1118. You can also visit ift.westrockcoffee.com for more information before, during and after the show.

About Westrock Coffee Company

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, CPG, non-commercial, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries. For more information, please visit WestrockCoffee.com.

