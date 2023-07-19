Vishay Announces Gold Sponsorship With Women in Electronics

Partnership Demonstrates Vishay’s Commitment to Empowering Women and Providing Them Equal Opportunities for Growth and Success

MALVERN, Pa., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) announced today that it has become a Gold Sponsor of Women in Electronics (WE), a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to providing leadership growth and development, mentorship, networking opportunities, thought-leadership events, and resources aimed at driving progress in gender parity. With the partnership, Vishay will be able to contribute to a more diverse and inclusive electronics industry by supporting WE’s career advancement pillars of leadership growth, mentorship, and community. 

The alignment with WE will enable progress towards the empowerment of women in the electronics industry and related markets. As a complement to the company’s internal resources, Vishay will offer WE programs that aim to increase employee advancement through leadership development, mentorship, career coaching, strategic industry networking, and educational resources. 

"We take great pride in our support for Women in Electronics and their unwavering dedication to fostering the professional growth and advancement of women in the electronics industry," said Joel Smejkal, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vishay. "We are delighted to be actively involved in a community that champions women and contributes to the industry's transformation towards a more inclusive and diverse future."

"Our team is grateful for the valuable partnership with Vishay," said Jackie Mattox, WE Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "With their support, we can continue to deliver essential development programs, resources, thought leadership, and impactful events that drive progress towards diversity, equity, and inclusion in the electronics industry and beyond. We are excited to welcome Vishay into our sponsor family, where the collective goal is to foster a nurturing environment where every individual can thrive and find a true sense of belonging."

About Women in Electronics 
Women in Electronics (WE) was founded in 2017 by a group of industry professionals to offer a sense of community, develop together, and unite with colleagues to advance results in gender parity in the electronics industry and related markets. WE is focused on four organizational goals: empower, advocate, develop, and celebrate by providing leadership growth and development programs, mentorship, strategic networking, peer to peer knowledge sharing, thought-leadership events, and career resources. WE receives support from leading electronics and industrial industry organizations and reaches their membership community through events and local chapters throughout the U.S. and Europe, with plans to reach a broader global community.

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the (

VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech.™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

