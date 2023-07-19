Marsh McLennan Agency, a subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the acquisition of Arlington Heights, Illinois-based Trideo Systems, a risk management information system (RMIS) provider for health care organizations. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Trideo’s RMIS platform enables health care clients nationwide to efficiently manage risk from its inception as an adverse event, to its eventual resolution through the claims process, saving time through improved collaboration on its secured unified platform. All Trideo employees, including its Co-Founder and Senior Vice President Paresh Purohit, will join Marsh McLennan Agency and work out of the Schaumburg, Illinois office.

“Trideo’s commitment to high-quality client service and customized solutions strategically aligns with that of Marsh McLennan Agency,” commented Tony Chimino, CEO of Marsh McLennan Agency’s Midwest region. “With this acquisition, we will be able to leverage Trideo’s unique combination of technology and analytics capabilities in a new way for our clients in the health care industry, including health care systems and long-term care facilities.”

Mr. Purohit added: “The Trideo team is thrilled by this opportunity to join Marsh McLennan Agency and expand the reach of our solution. We look forward to seeing the impact of our software and data analytics as we implement it across health care industry clients to gain a deeper understanding of loss drivers, create new efficiencies and uncover opportunities to minimize risk.”

About Marsh McLennan Agency

Marsh McLennan Agency provides business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals seeking limitless possibilities. With 10,000 colleagues and 170 offices across North America, Marsh McLennan Agency combines the personalized service model of a local consultant with the global resources of the world’s leading professional services firm, Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC).

About Marsh

Marsh is the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With over 45,000 colleagues operating in 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data-driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue over $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712737732/en/