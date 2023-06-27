1. PROSUS CIRCULAR AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Naspers Limited ("Naspers") (JSE: NPN): Naspers shareholders (Shareholders) are referred to the joint announcement published by Naspers and Prosus N.V. (Prosus) on 27 June 2023 (the Transaction Announcement) regarding Naspers's and Prosus's intention to implement a proposed transaction in terms of which the cross-holding structure between Naspers and Prosus will be removed (the Proposed Transaction).Capitalised terms not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to such terms in the Transaction Announcement.

Shareholders are advised that Prosus has today, on 12 July 2023, published a shareholder circular providing Prosus Shareholders with further information pertaining to the implementation of the Proposed Transaction insofar as it relates to Prosus (Prosus Circular). The Prosus Circular accompanies the notice of annual general meeting (Prosus AGM) of Prosus Shareholders (Prosus AGM Notice), which is available on Prosus’s website at www.prosus.com/investors/shareholder-centre/shareholder-meetings. The agenda and explanatory notes pertaining to the Prosus AGM, including the resolutions that must be approved by Prosus Shareholders in order to implement the Proposed Transaction insofar as it relates to Prosus (Prosus Transaction Resolutions), are also set out in the Prosus AGM Notice.

In terms of the Prosus AGM Notice, Prosus will convene a hybrid annual general meeting which will be held at 14:00 (CET) on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 at The Warehouse, Generaal Vetterstraat 51-A, 1059 BT Amsterdam, the Netherlands, where Prosus Shareholders will consider and, if deemed fit, adopt the Prosus Transaction Resolutions. Subject to obtaining the requisite approvals of the Prosus Shareholders and Naspers Shareholders, further details pertaining to the implementation of the Proposed Transaction, including the applicable salient dates and times and entitlement ratios of the Prosus Capitalisation Issue, will be outlined in the announcement to be released by Prosus and Naspers following the Prosus AGM and the annual general meeting of Naspers Shareholders (Naspers AGM).

2. UPDATE ON NASPERS CIRCULAR AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are advised that further information pertaining to the Proposed Transaction, in so far as it relates to Naspers, will be set out in a circular to be made available to Shareholders by Naspers (Naspers Circular), similar to the Prosus Circular. The Naspers Circular will accompany the notice convening the Naspers AGM (Naspers AGM Notice), which will be made available to Shareholders in due course. The Naspers AGM Notice will set out the resolutions that must be approved by Shareholders in order to implement the Proposed Transaction insofar as it relates to Naspers.

The Naspers AGM Notice and Naspers Circular are expected to be made available to Shareholders in the coming weeks, following the completion of the customary JSE process in respect of the Circular, which process is well progressed. This will allow for the Naspers AGM to be held on Thursday 24 August 2023.

About Naspers

Established in 1915, Naspers has transformed itself to become a global consumer internet company and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Through Prosus, the group operates and invests globally in markets with long-term growth potential, building leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities. Prosus has its primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam, and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Naspers is the majority owner of Prosus.

In South Africa, Naspers is one of the foremost investors in the technology sector and is committed to building its internet and ecommerce companies. These include Takealot, Mr D Food, Superbalist, Autotrader, Property24 and PayU, in addition to Media24, South Africa’s leading print and digital media business.

Naspers has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and a secondary listing on the A2X Exchange (NPN.AJ) in South Africa and a level 1 American Depository Receipt (ADR) programme which trades on an over-the-counter basis in the US.

Naspers Labs

In 2019, Naspers Labs, a youth development programme designed to transform and launch South Africa’s unemployed youth into economic activity, was launched. Naspers Labs focuses on digital skills and training, enabling young people to pursue tech careers.

