Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) announced today that International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States of America TBSE, Local 902 is no longer representing Sinclair employees that provide certain broadcast services to WJAC-TV, Johnstown, PA. That union recently disclaimed interest in representing those employees.

“WJAC’s success is because of the strength, experience, and commitment of our Team and we are pleased to have the opportunity to work and communicate directly with our employees rather than through a third party. We remain devoted to providing all our employees with the many opportunities available throughout Sinclair,” commented Jason Wildenstein, VP/General Manager of WJAC.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc., (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

