PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by the DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX® (DEI) for the second consecutive year.

The DEI was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool for Fortune 1000 and Am Law 2001 businesses. Each participating company receives a score from zero to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.” PPG earned the top score possible: 100.

In 2023, 485 corporations, including 249 of the Fortune 1000, used the DEI to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts. The scoring criteria measures six major categories: culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, supplier diversity, and non-U.S. operations.

“I am exceptionally proud of this recognition, which is a reflection of the thousands of employees around the world who are committed to building an inclusive culture at PPG,” said Kevin Walling, PPG chief human resources officer. “The index has become an invaluable resource in helping us to validate our efforts and measure our progress year over year.”

“Businesses have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, and we’re thrilled to see more companies than ever leverage the Disability Equality Index to measure their progress,” said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN. “We recognize these top-scoring companies as a ‘Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion’ for their passion and efforts to lead the way in creating greater equity for people with disabilities in the workplace, marketplace, and supply chain.”

PPG’s Abilities First Network is one of eight global employee resource networks (ERNs). These are a cornerstone of the company’s DE&I strategy and provide employees of diverse backgrounds with a greater voice and more pathways for connection and understanding. PPG’s Abilities First Network has nearly 1,000 employee members across 39 countries as of June 2023.

Highlights of PPG’s employee and community engagement projects related to disability inclusion over the past year have included:

Sponsoring global webcasts for topics including mental health, autism awareness and acceptance, International Day of Persons with Disabilities and Global Accessibility Awareness Day.

An event entitled “Better Together” in partnership with Magellan Health around managing mental wellbeing during tragic events with breakout sessions hosted by each of PPG’s ERNs.

Community Engagement projects through PPG’s COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® program in locations that supported community assets for people with disabilities.

“We are still in the early stages of our journey towards creating an inclusive workplace for all employees at PPG,” said Walling. “Disability inclusion is a core element of our ESG commitment. We have had the opportunity over the past year to connect with thousands of our employees through our ERNs and have meaningful discussions on how we can make an impact. I am confident that our teams will continue to support those with disabilities and help them to reach their full potential.”

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN

