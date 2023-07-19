Assessing the GF Value of Apple Inc (AAPL): A Comprehensive Analysis

26 minutes ago
Apple Inc (

AAPL, Financial) is an eminent player in the consumer electronic industry, known for an array of innovative products and comprehensive services such as iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Pay, among many others. With its integrated hardware and software system, Apple has managed to sustain a significant position in the market, serving customers through online platforms, company-owned stores, and third-party retailers. Recently, Apple's share price experienced a 1.2 change, and it is currently valued at $190.345 per share - a relevant fact for investors considering purchasing the company's stock.

GuruFocus's GF Value Estimation

The valuation method by GuruFocus estimates the intrinsic worth of Apple (

AAPL, Financial) shares which are currently believed to be fairly valued. Optimizing the data based on historical multiples, the company's past business growth, and future performance predictions made by analysts, the GF Value provides a reliable insight into the stock's fair value. Consequently, a share price that lies significantly above or below the GF Value Line could indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, respectively.

1679144102253297664.png

Given Apple's current valuation, its long-term stock return is expected to align closely with its business growth rate. For additional investment options, consider checking out our collection of companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk, found here.

Analyzing Apple's Financial Strength

All savvy investors understand the risks associated with investing in companies having low financial strength, as it may lead to permanent capital loss. Therefore, assessing a company's financial strength is critical before purchasing shares. Apple's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.51, ranking lower than that of 81.67% of the companies in the Hardware industry. Its financial strength, as evaluated by GuruFocus, scores 7 out of 10, suggesting a moderately balanced sheet.

1679144123111571456.png

Apple's Profitability Track Record

Companies yielding consistent profits over the long run are known to present less risk to investors. Higher profit margins are usually indicative of a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Apple has been profitable for the past ten years. Despite its operating margin ranking worse than 70.27% of companies in the Hardware industry, Apple's robust profitability secures it a 10 out of 10 GuruFocus rank.

Growth Projections of Apple (AAPL, Financial)

A significant factor in a company's valuation includes its growth trajectory. Companies demonstrating profitable and faster growth generate more value for shareholders. Apple's average annual revenue growth stands at 20%, ranking average among companies in the Hardware industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 22.8%, reflecting medium-range growth relative to other Hardware companies.

Reviewing Apple's ROIC vs WACC

A company's profitability can be assessed by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). When the ROIC surpasses the WACC, it signals value creation for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Apple's ROIC has remained at 31.31, overshadowing its cost of capital at 8.95.

1679144142216626176.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apple's current stock is assessed to be fairly valued. With a reasonably healthy financial condition and strong profitability, the growth prospects of Apple fit within the average metrics of the Hardware industry. For a deeper dive into the financials of Apple, click here.

Discover high-quality companies predicted to deliver above-average returns using our High Quality Low Capex Screener.

