WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq:BFRI) ("Biofrontera" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatologic products, announces the appointment of Heikki Lanckriet, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Lanckriet brings to Biofrontera more than 20 years of commercial and scientific experience in the life sciences industry, along with proven success in developing high-growth technology companies.

Dr. Lanckriet was nominated to Biofrontera Inc.'s Board of Directors by Biofrontera AG under the terms of the April 2023 settlement agreement between the two companies previously disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2023. Dr. Lanckriet currently serves as a member of Biofrontera AG's Supervisory Board.

Dr. Lanckriet currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of 4basebio PLC, UK, a publicly traded company that engages in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of synthetic DNA and RNA products, and targeted non-viral vector solutions which was spun out of Expedeon AG in 2021. In 2020 Heikki led the sale of Expedeon's proteomics and immunology business to Abcam PLC. Earlier, Dr. Lanckriet was Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Novexin, later transitioning to Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Lanckriet also held roles as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer at 2invest AG and Sygnis AG.

"Heikki's ambition and keen understanding of translating science to commercial success will be a valuable addition to our Board of Directors. We look forward to his contributions and resources having served as both a life sciences executive and investor," commented Hermann Luebbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc. "We enjoy a constructive relationship with Biofrontera AG and welcome their participation in our company's governance and strategic positioning, as determined by the settlement agreement. Of particular note, Biofrontera AG is leading the clinical trials that we expect will enhance the use of Ameluz® in current indications and expand its label to include new, large market opportunities."

"I am delighted to join the Board of Directors of Biofrontera, which is redefining the landscape for the treatment of actinic keratosis and other dermatological conditions in the US. My passion is in empowering teams to seize advancements in healthcare to improve the quality of patient care, and I recognize Biofrontera's commercial potential with Ameluz, photodynamic therapy and more," said Dr. Lanckriet.

Dr. Lanckriet holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cambridge in the U.K. and a M.Eng. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Ghent in Belgium. He has authored several scientific papers that have been published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals, and is a named inventor on a multitude of patents.

