Keysight and Skylo Partner for Narrowband Non-Terrestrial Network Device Ecosystem Certification Program

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) and Skylo Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) extending Keysight’s cellular testing expertise to non-terrestrial networks (NTN) by using Skylo’s test cases to create a certification program for 3GPP 5G Release 17 (Rel-17) NTN chipsets, modules, and devices using narrowband internet of things (NB-IoT) protocol over NTN.

The use of 5G satellite-to-ground connections is rapidly gaining traction as mobile operators and their customers look to extend secure, reliable, and high-bandwidth connectivity across their entire geographical footprint and surrounding waters. Widespread NTN deployments can enable industries such as agriculture, energy, healthcare, and transportation by using low-cost and low-powered NB-IoT devices for applications including remote sensing, asset tracking, and surveillance.

Using Keysight’s unique and first-to-market NTN Device Acceptance Solutions, the certification plan will validate NB-IoT NTN chipsets, modules, and devices for use on Skylo’s network. Keysight’s automated solutions ensure repeatability of results while also optimizing for test times by integrating 4G and 5G networks with real-world channel emulation into a single solution. This testing method enables end-to-end testing for terrestrial and NTN networks in the lab, realistically simulating orbit trajectories for holistic verification of the performance of non-terrestrial infrastructures and dual-node devices.

Keysight NTN Device Acceptance Solutions build on Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions, with the only wireless network emulator platform supporting both 5G NR and NB-IoT NTN technologies in a single platform. The NTN Device Acceptance Solutions also includes Orbit Emulation technology from Keysight’s 5G Channel Emulation Solutions, which is designed to emulate the impairments of complex 3D real-world radio channel conditions.

Skylo’s network is based on 3GPP 5G Rel-17 specifications and is currently live in certain geographical regions. While grounded in 3GPP specifications, much of the network development operates on Skylo’s “Standards Plus” approach. Skylo’s engineers add additional technical specifications to improve the functionality, interoperability, and ubiquity of the satellite-based network over and above the 3GPP standards, delivering an exceptional user experience.

Andrew Nuttall, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder at Skylo Technologies, said: “Skylo Technologies specializes in delivering NTN services that enable devices to connect directly over existing satellite networks. We are pleased to partner with Keysight Technologies to accelerate our certification program to unlock a whole ecosystem of NB-NTN chipsets, modules. And devices. This partnership will solidify our commitment to connectivity, innovation, and our role as a global NTN leader.”

Lucas Hansen, VP/GM, Communications Solutions Group at Keysight, said: “Keysight plays a critical role to deliver solutions that enable our customers to bring this amazing technology to market. NTN will transform global connectivity and unleash satellite services to the broad market. It’s been great to collaborate with Andrew and the Skylo team to accelerate the deployment of the NTN devices to digitally connect all parts of the world.”

Resources

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230712551790r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712551790/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.