374Water's AirSCWO Technology Becomes Net Positive Energy Producer 'HEC-Prime' Engine Generates Commercial Volume of Electricity from Processed Waste

51 minutes ago
DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a global social impact and cleantech company offering a revolutionary commercial waste management solution for the environment, is proud to announce that its AirSCWO units will include its newly launched HEC-Prime engine that converts waste steam and gasses into renewable energy.

Offering proprietary technology and design, the HEC-Prime was developed in partnership with Swedish-based energy company Maston Group, exclusively for 374Water. The solution consists of five pistons and turbines that collect the high-pressure mix gas (steam) to rotate and spin a shaft connected to a generator unit, producing 75kW of electricity, in excess of the power required for the AirSCWO process.

"HEC-Prime is a global breakthrough solution to our energy and resource crisis," said Kobe Nagar, 374Water CEO. "We are excited to bring this technology to the market and offer our customers a highly sustainable, reliable, and cost-effective source of electricity for their energy needs."

Electricity is one of three byproducts of the AirSCWO process, along with clean water and minerals, designating the HEC-Prime as an integral part of a larger system that produces these derivatives. The first of its kind, the technology provides a sustainable solution to energy and resource scarcity, furthering 374Water's objective to promote a circular economy.

374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO), is a global cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability goals. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

