MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") announced today that it provided senior secured debt and an equity investment to support MSouth Equity Partners' acquisition of Exposition Holdings, LLC ("Fern Exposition Services"), a leading trade show service provider and general contractor. As part of that transaction, Fern Exposition Services will join forces with Nth Degree, Inc. ("Nth Degree"), an existing MSouth and Gladstone Investment portfolio company operating in the trade show, event management, and production space, to create a substantial footprint in the experiential marketing industry.

Fern Exposition Services operates at over 1,400 trade shows and events annually as an oﬃcial services provider, including multiple top-100 shows. Nth Degree oﬀers a range of services including exhibit and event labor, installation supervision, trade show management, retail installation, and transportation to its clients spanning all industries. In addition, the company's event division - Nth Degree Events - creates large-scale corporate meetings, user conferences, and exhibitions that drive growth and create memorable experiences for consumers and business buyers, delivering more than 4,000 diﬀerent industry events, conferences, congresses, and exhibitions annually.

"Gladstone Investment has enjoyed a strong partnership with MSouth Equity Partners and Nth Degree's management team over the last several years. Nth Degree has a strong history of growth, both organically and through acquisition, and we are very excited about the addition of Fern Exposition Services as Nth Degree continues to expand its service offering," said Peter Roushdy, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Additional information on the transaction can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

