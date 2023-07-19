Recently approved noise certification standards for the Airobotics Optimus-1EX drone system are final stage in process to secure Type Certification

Expected Type Certification allows for complex aerial missions over people, roads and critical infrastructure accelerating and broadening market entry into the US

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks, commercial drones and automated data solutions, announced today that the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved the noise certification standards for its Optimus-1EX system in connection with the Type Certification process that Ondas' wholly-owned Airobotics began with the FAA in 2019. Meeting the noise requirements criteria is the final major step towards completing the Type Certification process that will allow the Optimus System to operate more broadly in urban environments in the US. This milestone would help fulfill the Company's vision of deploying fleets of Optimus systems as a permanent drone infrastructure for the purpose of providing Smart City, Public Safety, Drone as a First Responder (DFR), and other commercial and industrial aerial data services.

"We are looking forward to receiving the Type Certification for the Optimus System, which will be a significant benefit for our customers, both in the US and internationally," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "The Optimus system is one of the most mature automated drone platforms in the market in terms of proven reliability, safety and value, and we believe that it will be a game-changing solution for local governments and commercial entities that are looking to streamline aerial data capture in American cities. The market for Urban Drone Infrastructure with Smart City and DFR use cases is immense and we are excited to drive adoption of our platform solutions in the US."

The Airobotics drone-in-a-box solution, which is already deployed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, relies on fleets of automated drones that do not require on-the-ground human intervention to operate as a task force that can simultaneously collect and provide critical information for a variety of customer requirements. Each Optimus system, networked as fleet infrastructure, includes a smart airbase enabling automated battery changes for 24/7 operations, along with the automated loading and installation of sensors appropriate for each specified mission. Optimus drones cover up to 30 square miles surrounding an airbase. Drone flights can be tasked to carry specific sensors, enabling each drone within the fleet to execute diverse tasks. Drones can be activated for complex longer-term operations, with flights overseen by remote operators in a command-and-control center.

"From the very beginning of our journey, Airobotics has been aiming to deploy drones as city-wide infrastructure to help governments provide city services more efficiently, to improve public safety and security and other use cases," said Meir Kliner, Airobotics' CEO. "With the completion of the noise certification standard, we are getting closer to completing this process, which will allow the Optimus system to operate in complex environments in the US. Flying drones beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) is only one familiar problem, while crossing and flying above people, roads, and infrastructure are important operating challenges to solve. With Type Certification, we will be able to work with the FAA on much more complicated drone operations."

The rigorous FAA Type Certification process has only been completed by one drone company since the FAA began offering Type Certification for uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) in 2019. Airobotics, which is focused on capturing valuable data and information in urban environments, is one of the most advanced companies in the process of pursuing a Type Certificate with the FAA and expects to secure the formal Type Certificate during 2023.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System™, the Scout System™ and the Raider™ (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

