BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:TDRK) is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to form a joint venture with an established regional solar company, with the initial goal to open a Nationwide Sales Center to facilitate a multi-state expansion program.

After evaluating a number of high-potential growth opportunities that could benefit from Tiderock management's experience in the property sector, the Company identified an established full-service solar company with a mutual interest in forming a long-term strategic partnership. The goal of the partnership is to leverage Tiderock's geographically diverse industry connections to expand the solar company's operations from three states into a nationwide footprint.

Tiderock CEO Thomas Fore stated, "We are excited about this new strategic direction for our company. Homeowners and businesses are continually looking for opportunities to save money, especially with steadily rising energy costs and more frequent grid disruptions. This new strategic partnership will give Tiderock immediate revenue recognition upon closing, while providing the solar company with access to an experienced management team possessing particular expertise in scaling infrastructure companies."

More details of this new Joint Venture will be provided in the upcoming weeks.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.: We are a Real Estate company focused on high value "develop to own" projects through a primary subsidiary, Sora Ventures. The company also offers Real Estate Advisory Services via its subsidiary, Tiderock Development. Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC PINK: TDRK) is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433.

