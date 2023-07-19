PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK , Financial), a global provider of hospitality, facilities, and uniform services in 19 countries, today announced it earned a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI), a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN. With this top-score, Aramark is recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion," for the seventh consecutive year.

As part of its Be Well. Do Well. ESG platform, Aramark is committed to enabling equitable outcomes for people, including its employees, customers, and the communities it serves. Earlier this year, Aramark was named a Top 50 Employer by CAREERS & the disABLED Magazine, for the ninth consecutive year, for providing a positive working environment for people with disabilities. Last summer, Aramark Chief Executive Officer, John Zillmer, joined a coalition of 100 CEOs as a signatory of Disability:IN's CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion, showing Aramark's commitment to advancing disability inclusion and equality.

"The Disability Equality Index allows us to measure both our progression and gaps. At Aramark, our vision is to be the most admired employer and trusted hospitality partner. To achieve this vision, it is critical we create a welcoming and inclusive culture, and recruit and advance a diverse workforce that includes people with disabilities. We recently launched a self-ID campaign encouraging employees to voluntarily and confidentially share/update their identities, including our employees with disabilities. Such efforts will better direct our DEI strategy. Humanity and respect matter, and that's why we are honored to again be recognized," said Fenimore Fisher, VP of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Aramark.

More than 5,000 employees belong to Aramark's eleven employee resource groups (ERGs), including Aramark Thrive, which is dedicated to the interest of team members who self-identify as having a disability and for caretakers and advocates of those with disabilities. Thrive's mission is to advance acceptance, equity, allyship, and inclusion of people with disabilities, providing meaningful opportunities to thrive.

Thrive members are active year-round, supporting disability organizations such as Special Olympics, Wounded Warrior Project, Drexel Autism Institute, and many others. Earlier this year, Aramark employees and Thrive members were #FreezinForAReason as they participated in Special Olympics Polar Plunges around the country. Thrive also recently partnered with the Drexel Autism Institute, during Disability Employment Awareness Month, to offer career opportunities to people with disabilities. Thrive is currently in the process of expanding globally, with its first international hub being established in Latin America.

"Businesses have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, and we're thrilled to see more companies than ever leverage the Disability Equality Index to measure their progress. We recognize these top-scoring companies as a ‘Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' for their passion and efforts to lead the way in creating greater equity for people with disabilities in the workplace, marketplace, and supply chain," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

About the Disability Equality Index

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality.

Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion". The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complimentary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About Aramark

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK, Financial) proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE's list of "World's Most Admired Companies," DiversityInc's "Top 50 Companies for Diversity" and "Top Companies for Supplier Diversity," Newsweek's list of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023," the HRC's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality," and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

