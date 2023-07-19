Prioritizing Structure, Responsibility, & Sustainability at International Paper

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / International Paper Company

Originally published in International Paper's 2022 Sustainability Report

At International Paper, we prioritize and structure responsibility and sustainability. We rely on the daily actions and personal accountability of each of our employees and business partners. We instill trust and respect - the underpinnings of our reputation - through sound governance practices.

Stakeholder engagement

Our stakeholders span our entire value chain: customers, employees, shareholders, communities, governments, non-governmental organizations and suppliers. By consistently engaging with them, we identify material issues that are important to us and prioritize emerging global issues and industry trends.

Ethics and integrity

We've codified our ethics in the International Paper Code of Conduct, which serves as an ethical compass to keep us on course as we pursue our vision to be among the most successful, sustainable and responsible companies in the world. The Code helps us successfully navigate ethical challenges as they occur in the course of our day-to-day job duties. Our policies, guidelines and best-practice processes support the messaging in the Code by reinforcing our values and standards, including our commitment to treat each other with respect and dignity, act fairly and honestly in all our business dealings, safeguard natural resources, and protect and advance human rights around the world. Our commitment to integrity and excellence is at the heart of our business operations and relationships, and we seek out partnerships with suppliers and other third parties who share our high standards.

Responsible sourcing

Our global fiber procurement policy is the foundation of our commitment to healthy and abundant forests and states, "We will not knowingly accept fiber from illegally logged forests or from forests where high conservation values are threatened by management activities." To that end, we engage in responsible fiber sourcing, which includes:

Conducting due diligence throughout our supply chainValidating origin on direct uncertified purchasesUsing best-in-class digital mapping systems to monitor harvest activities and policy compliance via ForSite™, our innovative, GIS-based mapping system

A critical supplier network

Our global network of more than 80,000 suppliers is critical to our business success and the implementation of our Vision 2030 strategy. So we seek out suppliers who are as committed as we are to our core values.

We embrace innovation and collaboration with these suppliers, and expect quality products and services that are competitive, sustainable and meet our stakeholders' expectations. To ensure that commitment, our Third Party Code of Conduct is built into contractual agreements. It outlines expectations regarding the workplace standards and business practices required of suppliers, their affiliates and others in their supply chain. In addition, we screen potential suppliers for a wide variety of risks, including corruption risks.

To track, analyze and address risks and operate responsibly and sustainably, we incorporate environmental, social and governance considerations (ESG) into our everyday processes. See the Sustainability Oversight section on page 17 for details.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

About International Paper - EMEA

In Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), International Paper focuses on the production and marketing of fiber-based packaging and pulp, employing approximately 4,200 people. As a leading supplier of high-quality corrugated containers for a multitude of applications, we serve customers throughout the region from our network of two recycled containerboard mills and 23 box plants in France, Italy, Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Pulp production is centered in Gdansk, Poland. Other products available from International Paper in the region include Kraft linerboard and recycled containerboard, as well as pulp.

Read more

9a3191f5-c692-4e92-8ab1-f5b96891cb3d.png



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: International Paper Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767336/Prioritizing-Structure-Responsibility-Sustainability-at-International-Paper

img.ashx?id=767336
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.