NEW YORK , July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alvotech SA ("Alvotech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALVO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Alvotech and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 28, 2023, Alvotech issued a press release "announc[ing] . . . that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter (CRL) for Alvotech's second Biologics License Application (BLA) for AVT02, a high-concentration biosimilar candidate for Humira® (adalimumab)." The press release stated that "[t]he CRL noted that certain deficiencies, which were conveyed following the FDA's reinspection of the company's Reykjavik facility that concluded in March 2023, must be satisfactorily resolved before the application can be approved."

On this news, Alvotech's stock price fell $0.45 per share, or 6.12%, to close at $6.90 per share on June 29, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

