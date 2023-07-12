Sotheby's International Realty Opens Office in Argentina

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced the opening of Argentina Properties Sotheby's International Realty in Argentina. The addition marks the brand's continued growth in South America and its 28th office in the region.

The firm will be led by Horacio Cacace, a real estate broker with more than 30 years of experience in the real estate business. The company will serve the entirety of Argentina, including the country's most prominent areas and exclusive neighborhoods, and will be headquartered in the city of Buenos Aires.

"Argentina has a growing luxury real estate market," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "The Argentinian market attracts a wide variety of buyers, including expatriates, high-net-worth individuals, foreign investors, and professionals in the technology and financial sectors. The country has also become a popular destination for Latin American countries, the United States, Brazil, Spain, and Italy. Argentina Properties Sotheby's International Realty is an exciting addition to our global portfolio, and we look forward to supporting their business."

"Our mission is to provide exceptional service to our clients, ensuring that their real estate experience is smooth and enjoyable," said Cacace. "And our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty enables us to further reach international clientele while supporting our company's culture and mission of providing best-in-class service. Through our work with Sotheby's International Realty, we will also be able to market our listings in the best light possible for both our domestic and international clients."

The company has plans for continued growth in a phased approach and consists of several real estate associates who will guide clients through each of the steps needed to invest in the Argentinean market.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 1,100 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. Argentina Properties Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans approximately 1,100 offices located in 81 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc.  Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty

