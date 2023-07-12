U-Haul Closes Fargo Repair Shop after 13 Years

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

FARGO, N.D., July 12, 2023

FARGO, N.D., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U-Haul-owned Fargo Repair Shop at 1436 Main Ave. has ceased operations. The maintenance facility closed its doors on July 9.

U-Haul will maintain ownership and repurpose the building for self-storage expansion to U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fargo.

Fargo Repair had serviced U-Haul equipment since 2010. Rental trucks and trailers in the region will now be serviced at Dilworth Repair at 1107 Center Ave. W. in Dilworth, Minn.

"We outgrew the shop space at our Fargo location and decided to utilize our U-Haul Adaptive Reuse sustainability model to convert the building to self-storage units," stated Shawn Odden, U-Haul Company of Fargo president. "Having the ability to expand and relocate our maintenance branch translates to greater efficiency, greater convenience and more product options for U-Haul customers."

As a result of the Fargo Repair closing, 21 Team Members were let go.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better serve the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores, shops and offices. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; safety and security concerns; physical site conditions and limitations; shifts in demographics; availability of local Team Members; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; proximity to other new or existing Company locations; and external factors.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 949,000 rentable units and 81.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. We were recently named one of America's Best Large Employers (Forbes, 2023); a Best for Vets Employer (Military Times, 2022); and one of the Healthiest Workplaces in America (Healthiest Employers, 2022). Find careers at uhauljobs.com. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

