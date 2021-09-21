SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Walt Disney Company - DIS

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  The Walt Disney Company ("Disney" or the "Company") (NYSE: DIS).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Pomerantz_Logo.jpg

The investigation concerns whether Disney and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 21, 2021, Disney gave a virtual presentation at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference.  During the presentation, Chief Executive Officer Robert Chapek acknowledged that Disney+ subscriber growth had slowed in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended October 2, 2021. 

On this news, Disney's stock price fell $7.44 per share, or more than 4%, to close at $178.61 per share on September 20, 2021. 

On November 10, 2021, Disney reported its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 2, 2021.  Disney posted quarterly results that missed Wall Street's already diminished expectations as the Company saw a dramatic slowdown in Disney+ subscribers.  The Company added just 2.1 million customers during the quarter (the smallest quarterly gain since the service's launch two years prior), revenue of $18.53 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of 37 cents – all of which were below consensus estimates of 119.6 million subscribers, $18.78 billion in revenues, and adjusted earnings per share of 49 cents

On this news, Disney's stock price fell $12.34 per share, or more than 7%, to close at $162.11 per share on November 11, 2021. 

Finally, on November 8, 2022, Disney issued a press release reporting the Company's financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 1, 2022.  Disney missed analyst estimates by wide margins on both the top and bottom lines.  Revenue in the quarter grew just 9% to $20.15 billion, below estimates at $21.36 billion.  Sales, at $20.2 billion, fell about $1 billion short of analysts' projections.  Earnings, excluding certain items, fell to 30 cents share, missing the average estimate of 51 cents from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.  The Company's DTC segment, which includes streaming services Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, and Hotstar, reported a monumental operating loss of $1.47 billion compared to a $630 million loss in the same quarter the year prior.  Revenue in the segment increased just 8% to $4.9 billion.  The Company also reported a decline in its average revenue per Disney+ subscriber, as more customers subscribed through a discounted bundle with the Company's other services.  Notably, the bundled offering made up about 40% of domestic subscribers, confirming that Disney was relying on short-term promotional efforts to boost subscriber growth while impairing the platform's long-term profitability. 

On this news, Disney's stock price fell $13.15 per share, or more than 13%, to close at $86.75 per share on November 9, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

favicon.png?sn=DC55812&sd=2023-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-the-walt-disney-company---dis-301875644.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC55812&Transmission_Id=202307121234PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC55812&DateId=20230712
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.