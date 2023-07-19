Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments, such as its ongoing LTL network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions of complementary businesses. Today, Forward announced that it was named top Air/Expedited Carrier by Transport Topics, for the fifth consecutive year.

The annual rankings are comprised of top companies across multiple transportation segments based on revenue. Forward Air continues to hold the number one position among air/expedited carriers. Additionally, Forward was ranked 10th among intermodal/drayage providers, 27th overall on the Transport Topics Top 100 For-Hire Carriers list and 38th among truckload/dedicated carriers.

Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and CEO said, “We appreciate the market recognition of our services. We remain focused on adding value for our customers and helping them win more business. Our team’s commitment to doing things the right way is a huge part of our success and helps us empower our customers to succeed.”

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air is a leading asset-light provider of transportation services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. We provide expedited less-than-truckload services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals. In addition, we offer final mile services, including delivery of heavy-bulky freight, truckload brokerage services, including dedicated fleet services; and intermodal, first-and last-mile, high-value drayage services, both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services. We are more than a transportation company. Forward is a single resource for your shipping needs. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712043812/en/