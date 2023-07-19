Dynatrace Ranked #1 Across All Six Use Cases in the 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for APM and Observability Report

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced its platform ranked #1 in all six Use Cases in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and Observability report. Gartner evaluated nineteen vendors and positioned Dynatrace highest in all Use Cases: Security Operations (4.46/5), IT Operations (4.15/5), Digital Experience Monitoring (4.1/5), DevOps/AppDev (4.08/5), SRE/Platform Operations (4.08/5), and Application Owner/Line of Business (4.01/5). This report accompanies the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for APM and Observability report, which named Dynatrace a Leader and positioned the company furthest overall for Vision and highest overall Execution.

“Observability in today’s multicloud and cloud-native environments requires a broad set of capabilities to address IT, development, security, and business use cases,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “We designed the Dynatrace platform with causal- and predictive-AI-powered analytics and automation at its core to deliver business impact for our customers across these use cases. We are honored to be recognized again by Gartner as the highest-scoring vendor across all APM and Observability Use Cases. We’re particularly pleased to be ranked #1 in the Security Operations and DevOps/AppDev use cases, which we believe reflects the growing convergence of observability and security and the increasing importance of cross-team collaboration across the software lifecycle to ensure successful digital transformation.”

Gartner recommends that organizations view the Magic Quadrant and the companion Critical Capabilities together to gain a holistic view of the vendors in the APM and observability market. Complimentary copies of the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for APM and Observability and the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for APM and Observability are available on the Dynatrace website.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, Mrudula Bangera, Padraig Byrne, Matt Crossley, Gregg Siegfried, 10 July 2023

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, Gregg Siegfried, Mrudula Bangera, Matt Crossley, Padraig Byrne, 5 July 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you. Sign up for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230712304584r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712304584/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.