CEDAR PARK, Texas, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Hidden Creeks at Lakewood Park, is coming soon to Cedar Park, Texas. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include just 151 single-family home sites and an array of luxury amenities. Site work is underway and the community is anticipated to open for sale in early 2024.



With two collections of Toll Brothers single-family homes, Hidden Creeks at Lakewood Park will feature 70- and 90-foot-wide home sites with a choice of 12 exceptional floor plans ranging from 2,580 to over 5,827 square feet. Two designer-decorated model homes will showcase the exceptional architectural design and personalization options available at the community.

Residents will have access to an array of resort-style amenities including a pristine pool with cabanas, game area, and outdoor fireplace. The community is located within the highly rated Leander ISD and just minutes from vibrant shopping and dining opportunities.

“Our new Hidden Creeks at Lakewood Park community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established and highly desirable Cedar Park area,” said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. “With large, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this resort-style community will set a new standard for luxury living in Cedar Park.”

Located near Ronald Reagan Boulevard and CR 180, Hidden Creeks at Lakewood Park is close to premier shopping, dining, and recreational destinations including Lakewood Park, the 1890 Ranch Shopping Center, H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, the Domain, and more.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the nearby Toll Brothers Design Studio in Cedar Park. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Austin area include Toll Brothers at Travisso, Toll Brothers at Santa Rita Ranch, Regency at Santa Rita Ranch, and Toll Brothers at Esperanza.

For more information and to join Toll Brothers interest list for Hidden Creeks at Lakewood Park, call (833) 405-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Austin.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

