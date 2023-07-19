RE Royalties Declares 2023 Second Quarter Shareholders Dividend Payment

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSX.V:RE)(OTCQX:RROYF, Financial) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a cash distribution of $0.01 per issued and outstanding common share for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023.

The distribution is payable on August 23, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 2, 2023. The distribution is designated by the Company to be a dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation.

The cumulative amount of dividends declared for the 2023 fiscal year has been $0.02 per common share.

Bernard Tan, CEO of the Company, commented, "We remain confident in our continued growth outlook, and we are pleased to provide our shareholders with another dividend. Continuing this track record is consistent with our objective of expanding our portfolio and building a renewable energy future with our clients.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Bernard Tan
CEO

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties over renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in North America, Mexico, and Europe. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

RE Royalties Ltd.
Melanee Henderson, Investment Relations
T: (778) 373-6731 TF 800-667-2114
E: [email protected]
www.reroyalties.com

Media Contact:

RE Royalties Ltd.
Talia Beckett, VP of Communications
T: (778) 374‐2000
E: [email protected]
www.reroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the short form base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement. The offer and sale of the securities has not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information includes the completion of the Loan and is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: RE Royalties Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767401/RE-Royalties-Declares-2023-Second-Quarter-Shareholders-Dividend-Payment

img.ashx?id=767401
